Rhode Island Ranks 26th in U.S. News Best States 2024: Analysis of Rankings, Strengths, and Weaknesses

Rhode Island Ranks 26th in U.S. News Best States 2024

U.S. News and World Report has released its Best States 2024 rankings, and Rhode Island is placed 26th out of 50 states. These rankings evaluate states on various aspects such as crime, economy, education, and healthcare, using 71 different metrics over three years of data, according to the report of The Providence Journal.

The rankings weigh factors differently with healthcare and education being more significant, each making up about 15% of the score, while the natural environment accounts for 9%. Rhode Island’s average ranking shows a balance of strengths and weaknesses.

In Crime and Corrections, Rhode Island excels, ranking 7th. The state has a low incarceration rate of 124 per 100,000 residents and a violent crime rate of 172 per 100,000 residents, both well below national averages.

Rhode Island’s Economic Landscape: Strong Business Environment, Slow Growth, and Education Challenges

Economically, Rhode Island is 18th overall. It ranks 9th for business environment but falls to 32nd for growth and 20th for employment. This mix indicates a strong business climate but slow economic growth.

Education is a weak spot, with Rhode Island ranking 36th. Higher education is particularly poor at 45th, while Pre-K through high school is 31st. This indicates a need for significant improvements in the educational system.

READ ALSO: 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Connecticut: High Crime Rates Despite State’s Small Size and Coastal Beauty

Rhode Island’s Fiscal Stability Concerns and Healthcare Excellence

Rhode Island ranks 47th in Fiscal Stability. Despite good budget balancing, the state struggles with long-term (44th) and short-term (48th) financial stability, highlighting ongoing fiscal issues.

Healthcare is a strong point, with Rhode Island ranking 5th. The state excels in healthcare access and public health, both in the top ten, and ranks 11th in healthcare quality.

Rhode Island’s Infrastructure Challenges and Environmental Strengths

Infrastructure is problematic, ranking 45th. Rhode Island has significant transportation issues, with 37.2% of roads in poor condition, far above the national average of 18.3%. The state also ranks 33rd in internet access and 41st in energy.

The Natural Environment is a highlight for Rhode Island, ranking 3rd. The state benefits from high air and drinking water quality, showing a strong commitment to environmental health.

A Middle-of-the-Pack Performance Compared to Top States

Opportunity ranks 33rd for Rhode Island. The state is 38th in affordability, 12th in economic opportunity, and 19th in equality, showing moderate success in providing opportunities for residents.

Rhode Island’s middle-of-the-pack ranking contrasts with the top ten states: Utah, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Minnesota, Idaho, Iowa, Vermont, Washington, Florida, and Massachusetts, which excel in various categories.

READ ALSO: The most dangerous place in Wisconsin? Green Bay