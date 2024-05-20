The most dangerous place in Wisconsin? Green Bay

Inside Green Bay Correctional Institution: A Look at the Challenges Faced by Correctional Officers

Denis O’Neill Reflects on 25 Years: The Perils of Working as a Correctional Officer

According to NBC26, In the heart of Green Bay, Wisconsin, there’s a big building called the Correctional Institution. It holds about 1,000 people who did bad things. Making sure everything stays calm inside is a big job for correctional officers. Denis O’Neill worked there for 25 years, and he says new guards often quit quickly because it’s so hard.

Green Bay Correctional Institution: A Harsh Reality of Inmate Assaults and Officer Safety

O’Neill’s career came to a harrowing conclusion in 2015 when an inmate, James Luke, launched a vicious attack, leaving O’Neill with three cuts on his head and a concussion. Sadly, such incidents are not uncommon, as revealed by public records citing over 100 reports of inmate assaults on staff in just three years. From calculated assaults to impulsive acts of violence, the toll on officers is undeniable.

Green Bay Correctional Institution: Balancing Safety Measures Amidst Ongoing Debate

Despite the Department of Corrections’ efforts to mitigate risks and improve safety, the specter of violence looms large within the institution. While attempted and completed assaults may be on the decline, the scars of past incidents remain fresh. The debate surrounding the fate of Green Bay Correctional Institution adds another layer of complexity, with calls for renovation, closure, or replacement echoing through the corridors of power.

Green Bay Correctional Institution: Navigating Challenges in a Century-Old Facility

As stakeholders weigh the options, the reality within GBCI persists—a century-old facility grappling with modern-day challenges, where every day brings the potential for chaos. For Denis O’Neill and his colleagues, it’s a stark reminder that behind the imposing walls, they stand as guardians in one of Wisconsin’s most perilous environments, where danger lurks and tensions simmer just beneath the surface.

