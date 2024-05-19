10 Most Dangerous Cities in Connecticut: High Crime Rates Despite State’s Small Size and Coastal Beauty

The 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Connecticut: Crime Rates Amid Coastal Beauty

High Crime Rates in Connecticut: Exploring Safety Concerns in America's Small Coastal State

Connecticut is a small state in southern New England with over 3.6 million Americans, has some cities that are known for high crime rates, according to the report of TRAVEL SAFE – ABROAD. Hartford is the state’s capital and fourth largest city, is one of the oldest cities in the U.S. and is among these most dangerous places. Despite its small size, Connecticut is densely populated and has high income levels.

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Connecticut

In 2023, New Haven was ranked as the most dangerous city in Connecticut, with a population of 130,903 and a staggering 4,411 crime cases reported in 2021. The violent crime rate in New Haven is about 33.70 per 1,000 residents. The city recorded 25 homicides, 8 kidnappings, 215 sex offenses, and 40 rape cases. Property crimes were also high, with 27 arson cases, 703 motor vehicle thefts, 240 robberies, and 793 drug/narcotic offenses.

New Britain is with a population of 72,093, is the second most dangerous city in Connecticut as of 2023. In 2021, there were 1,880 reported crime cases, resulting in a violent crime rate of about 26.08 per 1,000 residents. The city saw 2 homicides, 8 kidnappings, 110 sex offenses, and 37 rape cases. Additionally, property crimes included 11 arson cases, 280 motor vehicle thefts, 73 robberies, and 479 drug/narcotic offenses.

Norwich is with a population of 38,431, ranks as the third most dangerous city in Connecticut by 2023. The city had 942 crime cases in 2021, leading to a violent crime rate of approximately 24.51 per 1,000 residents. Norwich reported 1 homicide, 34 kidnappings, 56 sex offenses, and 11 rape cases. In terms of property crimes, there were 6 arson cases, 44 motor vehicle thefts, 26 robberies, and 167 drug/narcotic offenses.

Meriden is with a population of 58,799, is the fourth most dangerous city in Connecticut as of 2023. In 2021, there were 1,322 crime cases, resulting in a violent crime rate of about 22.48 per 1,000 residents. The city recorded 5 homicides, 3 kidnappings, 62 sex offenses, and 31 rape cases. Property crimes included 3 arson cases, 164 motor vehicle thefts, 65 robberies, and 136 drug/narcotic offenses.

Groton is with a population of 8,823, ranks as the fifth most dangerous city in Connecticut by 2023. The city had 191 crime cases in 2021, leading to a violent crime rate of approximately 21.65 per 1,000 residents. Groton reported 3 kidnappings, 14 sex offenses, and 7 rape cases. Property crimes included 12 motor vehicle thefts and 113 drug/narcotic offenses.

Waterbury is with a population of 106,480, is the sixth most dangerous city in Connecticut as of 2023. In 2021, there were 2,244 crime cases, resulting in a violent crime rate of about 21.07 per 1,000 residents. The city recorded 11 homicides, 5 kidnappings, 106 sex offenses, and 34 rape cases. Property crimes included 9 arson cases, 645 motor vehicle thefts, 133 robberies, and 539 drug/narcotic offenses.

