Joseph Castorena, 22, Convicted of Quadruple Murder, Faces Life Without Parole | 4 Dead, Ex-Girlfriend and Children Safe

Joseph Castorena, 22, was convicted of murdering four people and faces life imprisonment without parole.

Joseph Castorena, 22, Found Guilty of Quadruple Murder, Faces Life in Prison Without Parole

Joseph Castorena, 22, was convicted of murdering four people and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The jury’s decision was reached on May 16, following charges of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Reported by True Crime Daily.

On October 30, 2022, at 2 a.m., a woman called police fearing her ex-boyfriend, Castorena, was in her home despite a restraining order. Gunshots were heard during the call. Officers arrived to find four people dead from gunshot wounds, including three related to Castorena’s ex, and one bystander.

READ ALSO: Fatal Altercation: Port Orange Shooting Leaves One Dead, Suspect Faces Murder Charge

Castorena Found Guilty of Quadruple Murder: Ex-Girlfriend and Children Escape Unharmed

In December 2022, Castorena, who had broken into his ex-girlfriend’s home armed was apprehended in Mexico and returned to Colorado. Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Darcy Kofol emphasized their resolve in bringing justice to the victims’ families and the affected community.

READ ALSO: Tragic Collision in Caledonia: Motorcyclist Killed in Tesla Crash, Tesla Driver Faces DUI Charges