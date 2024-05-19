Fatal Altercation: Port Orange Shooting Leaves One Dead, Suspect Faces Murder Charge

Tragic Altercation Ends in Fatality: Elmer Panameno Zelaya Killed in Port Orange Shooting

Suspect in Custody: Carlos Hernandez-Castrodad Arrested Following Fatal Shooting in Florida

According to True Crime daily, In Port Orange, Florida, a fight turned deadly, leading to the death of Elmer Panameno Zelaya, aged 53. On May 7, police rushed to Elda Lane after hearing about a shooting. They found Zelaya outside a house with many gunshot wounds. Sadly, he didn’t make it. The suspect, Carlos Hernandez-Castrodad, was arrested for the shooting.

READ ALSO: Hope Amid Tragedy: Arrest Made in Damien Abenante-Villa Murder Case Sparks Community Calls for Justice

Deadly Confrontation Erupts Over Relationship Dispute: Hernandez-Castrodad Claims Self-Defense in Zelaya Shooting

The fight started because of a disagreement between Zelaya and Hernandez-Castrodad over Zelaya’s ex-girlfriend. Zelaya tried to get into her house, and things got physical between him and Hernandez-Castrodad. The fight began inside but moved outside to the front yard. Hernandez-Castrodad said he shot Zelaya because he felt threatened. Even though he claims self-defense, he’s facing a serious charge of second-degree murder. Right now, he’s in jail without a chance for bail while the investigation continues.

READ ALSO: Chef Bellett Dies from Stabbing Injuries: Suspect Moore Held on $3M Bail, Awaiting Plea on May 29