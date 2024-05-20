Tragic Collision in Caledonia: Motorcyclist Killed in Tesla Crash, Tesla Driver Faces DUI Charges

Fatal Crash Involving Motorcyclist and Tesla Driver Shocks Caledonia Community

Tesla Driver in Caledonia Collision Faces Serious Charges, Including DUI Causing Death

According to tmj4, in Caledonia, a sad event happened on Saturday. A motorcyclist died in a bad crash with a black Tesla car. The driver of the Tesla, a 32-year-old man, now faces serious charges, like causing death by driving drunk. The Caledonia Police Department said the Tesla driver was going west on a four-mile road. He tried to pass another car but crashed into the motorcyclist coming the other way.

READ ALSO: Florida Man Charged with Animal Cruelty After Decapitated Dog Found

Caledonia Collision: Fatal Outcome for Motorcyclist, Tesla Driver Survives with Minor Injuries

The crash was really bad. The motorcyclist was thrown to the side of the road and was declared dead when the police arrived. The Tesla flipped over, and the police and fire department had to help the driver get out. But he only had small injuries and didn’t want to go to the hospital. Both the driver of the Tesla and the motorcyclist were from Caledonia, and the motorcyclist was 44 years old.

READ ALSO: 47,000 Subsidized Units, 9-Month Wait, and $14M Needed for 70 New Units in University City: Philly Faces Affordable Housing Crisis