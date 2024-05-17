Oregon Ranked Among Most Dangerous States Despite Drop in Portland Shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Despite a recent decline in shootings and homicides in Portland, a new report reveals that Oregon remains one of the top ten most dangerous states in the U.S., based on violent and property crime rates.

Portland Police data highlights a significant reduction in violent incidents over the past three years. In the first quarter of 2022, there were 483 shootings and 34 homicides. This decreased to 346 shootings and 29 homicides in the same period of 2023, and further to 285 shootings and 25 homicides from January to April 2024. From January 1 to May 11, 2024, there have been 304 shootings and 27 homicides, with all but seven involving gunfire.

The decline in shootings has been partly attributed to the emergency declaration on gun violence by Mayor Ted Wheeler in 2022. Community activist Lionel Irving believes this urgency contributed significantly to the reduction. “Everybody was in on it. That’s why we were able to see a dip,” he said.

Bretto Jackson offers another perspective, noting that many of the major offenders are now incarcerated. However, Jackson emphasizes the need for early intervention programs rather than relying solely on incarceration. “We need more early intervention programs, not wait until you get into the system programs and then we can help you,” he stated.

Both Irving and Jackson stress the importance of treating gun violence with the same urgency as the fentanyl crisis, warning that without continued efforts, the numbers may not continue to decline. “Fentanyl does kill, one pill can kill,” said Jackson. “But a stray bullet and a shooting popping up in broad daylight is just a terrifying experience.”

Irving calls for more effective allocation of resources to organizations making a difference. “Who’s doing it effectively? And let’s get our funds to them. Let’s double down there so we can save some of these young men and women because it’s a travesty.”