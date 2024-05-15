Rowan County Nightmare: Man Stabs Girlfriend, Sets Fire in Terrifying Domestic Attack

Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly: James Gunnerson Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend and Arson in Rowan County

Heroic Escape: Tamra Clemans Fleeing Burning Home After Alleged Attack by James Gunnerson

According to TrueCrimeDaily, In Rowan County, North Carolina, something really scary happened. A man named James Gunnerson, 48 got into a big fight with his girlfriend, Tamra Clemans. He allegedly stabbed her and then set fire to her home. When the police came, they found the house on fire. But luckily, Clemans managed to run away and get help from a neighbor.

READ ALSO: Joliet Tragedy: Murder-Suicide Claims Lives of Estranged Couple

Rowan County Horror: Man Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend, Sets House Ablaze in Shocking Incident

The police found Gunnerson hiding in the backyard with a knife. They had to use Tasers to catch him. Clemans got hurt and had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. She’s still in really bad shape. Gunnerson got treated for burns and is now in jail, facing serious charges for what he did. It’s shocking for the community.

READ ALSO: Houston Crime 20-Year-Old Arrested for Killing 64-Year-Old Man in Brutal Incident – $2M Bond Set