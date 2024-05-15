Houston Crime 20-Year-Old Arrested for Killing 64-Year-Old Man in Brutal Incident – $2M Bond Set

Houston Crime: 20-Year-Old Arrested for Killing 64-Year-Old Man in Brutal Attack

Houston Crime: Man Fatally Struck, Kissed, and Stabbed by 20-Year-Old Suspect

A 20-year-old has been apprehended for a brutal and bizarre crime involving the death of a 64-year-old man, according to the published article of TRUE CRIME DAILY. On the evening of Friday, May 3 just before 8 p.m. officers from the Houston Police Department responded to an emergency call in the 7000 block of Woodridge Square Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered Steven Anderson lying unresponsive in the driveway of a residence. Despite efforts to save him, Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation quickly led to the arrest of Karon Fisher three days later. Fisher faces multiple charges, including murder, evading arrest and assaulting hospital staff.

Houston Crime News: Suspect Charged with Murder After Bizarre Incident, $2M Bond Set

Houston Police initially identified Fisher as a female, but court records later listed Fisher’s sex as male adding to the complexity of the case. According to surveillance footage obtained by KTRX-TV, Anderson was first hit by a white sedan driven by Fisher. In a shocking turn of events Fisher is then seen on video kissing Anderson before stabbing him multiple times. Fisher was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail. The severity of the charges has resulted in a combined bond set at over $2 million. This disturbing incident has left the community in shock as authorities continue to piece together the motive and circumstances surrounding Anderson’s tragic death.

