Your Ultimate Guide to the 2024 Astoria Park Carnival

With summer on the horizon, anticipation builds for the lively festivities of NYC’s beloved carnivals. Among them, the Astoria Park Carnival stands as a cherished annual event in Queens, promising a delightful blend of rides, games, and delectable fair food. As the countdown to June begins, here’s a comprehensive rundown of everything you need to know about the upcoming 2024 Astoria Park Carnival.

What is the Astoria Park Carnival?

The Astoria Park Carnival is a time-honored tradition, offering an immersive experience of amusement and excitement against the scenic backdrop of Queens. This vibrant festival boasts a diverse array of attractions, including thrilling rides, captivating games, and an enticing selection of classic carnival treats, making it a must-visit destination for families and thrill-seekers alike.

When is the Astoria Park Carnival?

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Astoria Park Carnival, scheduled to take place from Wednesday, June 5th to Sunday, June 9th. The carnival’s operating hours vary throughout the week, with festivities commencing from 4 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday through Friday, and extending from 12 pm to 11:59 pm on Saturday and Sunday, ensuring ample opportunities for fun and entertainment.

Where is the Astoria Park Carnival?

The vibrant atmosphere of the Astoria Park Carnival unfolds beneath the iconic RFK Bridge, nestled at the intersection of Hoyt Ave. N and 19th St. This picturesque location serves as the backdrop for an unforgettable carnival experience, inviting attendees to revel in the festivities amidst scenic surroundings.

How much are ride tickets at the Astoria Park Carnival?

Embark on an exhilarating journey through the carnival’s attractions with affordable ride tickets priced at $1.50 each. For those seeking value and convenience, bundle deals offer an enticing option, with 20 tickets available for $32 and 50 tickets accompanied by a complimentary ride for $62. Whether you’re indulging in a single ride or opting for a bundled package, the Astoria Park Carnival ensures an accessible and budget-friendly experience for all attendees.

Additional Information About the Carnival

As you prepare to immerse yourself in the excitement of the Astoria Park Carnival, rest assured that convenience is prioritized, with most vendors accepting credit cards for seamless transactions. However, for added peace of mind, an onsite ATM is available should you need to access cash during your visit. With these amenities in place, attendees can focus on enjoying the festivities to the fullest, indulging in thrilling rides, challenging games, and delectable culinary delights without any hassle.

As anticipation mounts for the arrival of summer, the 2024 Astoria Park Carnival promises an unparalleled experience of fun and excitement for attendees of all ages. From thrilling rides to mouthwatering treats, the carnival’s diverse offerings ensure a memorable adventure for families, friends, and carnival enthusiasts alike. So, mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and prepare to create cherished memories at the Astoria Park Carnival, where the spirit of summer comes alive in Queens.