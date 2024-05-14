Last Chance Alert: Claim Your Unfiled 2020 Tax Refund Before the Deadline Expires!

Last Chance: IRS Urges Americans to Claim Over $1 Billion in Unfiled 2020 Tax Refunds

Even If You Didn’t Have to File Taxes, You Could Still Claim Your Share of $94 Million in California

According to ABC7News, As the deadline to get your tax refund from 2020 approaches this Friday, the IRS is reminding Americans to file for their return if they haven’t already. There’s a lot of money, over $1 billion, available for refunds, but you have to act fast to get some of it. Raphael Tulino from the IRS says if you want some extra cash, make sure to submit your original return by the end of this week.

If you didn’t have to file taxes for 2020, it might still be a good idea to do so. Many Americans, especially those who worked part-time jobs, had money taken out of their paychecks for taxes. Even if you didn’t earn enough for a mandatory filing, you could still get that money back. In California alone, there’s $94 million up for grabs.

READ ALSO: IRS Urges Prompt Action as Deadline to Claim $1 Billion in Tax Refunds Approaches

Unique Tax Deadline Approaching Due to COVID-19 – Secure Your Refund and Tax Credits Before It’s Too Late!

The deadline is unique because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, you’d have three years from April’s tax day to claim your refund. But because the tax day deadline was moved to May in 2021, time is running out for 2020 refunds. Tulino also advises not to forget about special tax credits you might be eligible for. These credits could also disappear if you don’t claim them before the deadline. So, if you haven’t filed yet, do it soon to get the money you’re owed.

READ ALSO: Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Teachers Lobby for $1 Billion Increase in State Funding: Despite Skepticism from Lawmakers