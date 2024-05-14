South Carolina Man Discovers $1 Million Lottery Win

A resident of South Carolina was left stunned after discovering he had won $1 million while rummaging through an old stash of lottery tickets. The winning ticket for the Mega Millions draw was purchased in mid-January from a Food Lion store in Columbia, as reported by the South Carolina Education Lottery in a press release.

Delayed Confirmation

Despite purchasing the ticket weeks earlier, the fortunate winner only decided to check it more than a month later, finding it among several other tickets scattered on his living room table. Overwhelmed by disbelief, he shared with lottery officials, “I didn’t believe it,” upon realizing his newfound wealth.

Plans for the Winnings

Rather than hastily spending his windfall, the man has opted to exercise prudence, intending to save the $1 million for his and his wife’s retirement. While he plans to continue playing the lottery occasionally, his wife has made it clear that she won’t allow him to overlook checking his tickets promptly in the future.

Mega Millions of Odds and Store Reward

The odds of winning $1 million in the Mega Millions game are notably slim, estimated at 1 in 12,607,306. Meanwhile, the grocery store that sold the winning ticket received a $10,000 reward for its role in the fortuitous transaction.

Similar Stories of Lucky Discoveries

This serendipitous turn of events mirrors a situation earlier in the year when an Ohio man, known as “Michael from Medina,” found his winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket tucked away in an old stash, just 26 days before its expiration date. Expressing his disbelief, Michael described it as “just one of those things you don’t think is real.”

How to Play Mega Millions?

For those tempted to try their luck, playing the Mega Millions involves selecting six numbers. Five numbers, ranging from 1 to 70, represent white balls, while the gold Mega Ball is chosen from numbers 1 to 25. Players can opt for a “Quick Pick” or “Easy Pick” for randomly generated numbers. Additionally, adding the “Megaplier” for $1 can multiply non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four, or five times.

Where to Purchase Tickets?

Lottery tickets can be purchased in person from various outlets, including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. In some states, purchasing tickets online may also be an option.