Last Chance Alert: Unclaimed Tax Refunds Worth Billions – Act Now Before May 17 Deadline!

According to Audacy, With just one week left, the IRS wants you to know: that there’s a lot of money waiting for over a million Americans who haven’t filed their 2020 tax returns yet. Because of COVID-19, deadlines got moved around, and many folks didn’t get their refunds. But time’s running out to claim what’s yours.

All across the country, states have cash waiting. California has the most, with over 88,000 Americans missing out on $94.2 million. Whether you’re in Alabama or Wyoming, it’s time to check if you’re owed money and file your taxes ASAP.

You won’t get in trouble for filing late if you’re owed a refund but waiting too long means missing out on cash you could use. With May 17 coming fast, it’s a race to grab your share of the unclaimed money before it’s gone.

