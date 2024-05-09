$3 Million Rhode Island Tax Refund Alert: Act Now to Secure Unclaimed Funds from 2020 Taxes!

Don’t Miss Out: Rhode Islanders Urged to Claim Unfiled 2020 Tax Refunds Before May 17 Deadline

Unlocking Unclaimed Funds: How Rhode Islanders Can Secure Refunds and Economic Impact Payments from 2020 Taxes

According to WPRI, with the May 17 deadline coming up, Senator Jack Reed wants Rhode Islanders to know they can still get money from their 2020 taxes. About 2,600 Americans in Rhode Island didn’t file their 2020 federal taxes, but they could still get refunds and Economic Impact Payments. That adds up to around $2.98 million owed to Rhode Islanders. Nationwide, the IRS says there’s almost $1 billion in unclaimed refunds and rebates from the 2020 tax season.

Last year, because of COVID-19, the IRS gave Americans extra time to file their taxes. They moved the deadline to May 17, 2021, to help folks during the pandemic. They also said if you filed your 2020 taxes late, you wouldn’t get in trouble. You could still get all your money back, even if you hadn’t filed yet. Senator Reed says it’s important to act fast to get this money, especially since it could help Americans out right now.

Claiming Your 2020 Tax Refund: Understanding IRS Requirements and Important Deadlines

To get their 2020 tax refunds and any Economic Impact Payments they’re owed, Americans need to meet some rules from the IRS. They can’t be claimed as someone else’s dependent, they need to have a Social Security number from before May 17, 2021, and they have to file their 2020 tax return before May 17, 2024. But, if they owe money for 2021 or 2022 taxes, the IRS might keep some of their refund to pay it off.

