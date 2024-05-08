HISD Job Cuts Alarm Employees Serving Low-Income Students in Houston

Houston Independent School District (HISD) employees providing critical support to economically disadvantaged students received startling news last week as they were informed of impending job cuts. Wraparound resource specialists, pivotal in addressing poverty-related issues such as transportation, clothing, shelter, mental health, and food security, face termination amidst a $450 million budget deficit in the district.

Expressing dismay, one specialist, speaking anonymously to ABC13, highlighted the profound impact on vulnerable families who rely on these services. With the school often serving as their primary resource hub, the loss of on-campus support threatens to disrupt their educational journey significantly.

The announcement of layoffs came as a shock to many specialists, who had previously been assured of job security despite rumors of budget cuts. Superintendent Mike Miles attributed the deficit to past financial decisions and external factors such as declining student enrollment and the depletion of COVID relief funds.

HISD defended the decision, citing the expiration of federal aid and the need to make difficult budgetary choices. Wraparound supports, previously funded by COVID relief, will now be consolidated at the division and district levels, leaving campus-level positions vulnerable.

Despite assurances of prioritizing classroom resources, HISD’s approach has drawn criticism from impacted families like Jessica Sanchez, who fear losing access to vital services. The lack of clarity regarding the extent of job cuts adds to the uncertainty faced by employees, with their last day set for June 28.

As HISD navigates financial constraints, the community braces for the ramifications of reduced support for its most vulnerable students. The future remains uncertain for both employees and the families they serve, underscoring the critical need for sustainable solutions in education funding.