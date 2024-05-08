Texas Ranks Among Worst States to Live in, Study Shows: Housing, Work, and Crime Concerns Arise

A recent study by Storage Company Pink Storage looked at which are best and worst states to live in, according to the report of Property Club. Sadly, Texas ended up on the not-so-great list. The study checked lots of things like how much houses cost, how safe it is and how long Americans live. Turns out, Texas didn’t do so well. It’s taking longer for houses to become worth more there, which is not good news. Texans also work really hard, almost as much as Americans in Louisiana. And when it comes to crime, Texas is not doing great either. It’s ranked 12th for violent crime and 10th for car-related crime. This news has got Americans in Texas thinking about what’s gone wrong, especially since moving to a new place is such a big decision.

6 Worst States in Texas

Houston, Texas has earned the dubious distinction of being the most dangerous city in the Lone Star State. With a population of 2.33 million, Houston’s violent crime rate stands at 2.67 per 1,000 residents, with property crime at 10.70 per 1,000 residents. In 2022 alone, the city witnessed a staggering 6,241 violent crimes, including 399 murders, along with 95,926 property crimes reported. Sunnyside, MacGregor, Sharptown, and Greenspoint are identified as the most perilous neighborhoods in Houston.

San Antonio, Texas shares the spotlight as one of the most dangerous cities in the state. With a population of 1.59 million, San Antonio recorded 2,918 incidents of violent crime in 2022, translating to a rate of 1.83 incidents per 1,000 people. Property crime stands at 10.83 incidents per 1,000 people. The city’s homicide rate hit a 30-year high of 195 in 2022, with gang activity contributing significantly to the rise in violent crime.

Lubbock, Texas emerges as another hotspot for crime despite its affordability. With a population of 327,424, Lubbock has a violent crime rate of 2.23 per 1,000 persons, marking it as 121% more dangerous than the national average. Between 2021 and 2022, Lubbock’s crime rate surged by ten percent, with homicides witnessing a staggering 182% increase from 2019 to 2020. Despite being fraught with danger, Lubbock remains one of the cheapest cities in Texas, posing a perplexing juxtaposition of affordability and safety concerns.