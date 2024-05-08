Texas Ranks Among Worst States to Live in, Study Shows: Housing, Work, and Crime Concerns Arise

Texas Among Worst States to Live in, Study Finds: Housing, Work, and Safety Concerns Highlighted
A recent study by Storage Company Pink Storage looked at which are best and worst states to live in, according to the report of Property Club. Sadly, Texas ended up on the not-so-great list. The study checked lots of things like how much houses cost, how safe it is and how long Americans live. Turns out, Texas didn’t do so well. It’s taking longer for houses to become worth more there, which is not good news. Texans also work really hard, almost as much as Americans in Louisiana. And when it comes to crime, Texas is not doing great either. It’s ranked 12th for violent crime and 10th for car-related crime. This news has got Americans in Texas thinking about what’s gone wrong, especially since moving to a new place is such a big decision.
6 Worst States in Texas
Houston
Houston, Texas has earned the dubious distinction of being the most dangerous city in the Lone Star State. With a population of 2.33 million, Houston’s violent crime rate stands at 2.67 per 1,000 residents, with property crime at 10.70 per 1,000 residents. In 2022 alone, the city witnessed a staggering 6,241 violent crimes, including 399 murders, along with 95,926 property crimes reported. Sunnyside, MacGregor, Sharptown, and Greenspoint are identified as the most perilous neighborhoods in Houston.
San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas shares the spotlight as one of the most dangerous cities in the state. With a population of 1.59 million, San Antonio recorded 2,918 incidents of violent crime in 2022, translating to a rate of 1.83 incidents per 1,000 people. Property crime stands at 10.83 incidents per 1,000 people. The city’s homicide rate hit a 30-year high of 195 in 2022, with gang activity contributing significantly to the rise in violent crime.
Lubbock
Lubbock, Texas emerges as another hotspot for crime despite its affordability. With a population of 327,424, Lubbock has a violent crime rate of 2.23 per 1,000 persons, marking it as 121% more dangerous than the national average. Between 2021 and 2022, Lubbock’s crime rate surged by ten percent, with homicides witnessing a staggering 182% increase from 2019 to 2020. Despite being fraught with danger, Lubbock remains one of the cheapest cities in Texas, posing a perplexing juxtaposition of affordability and safety concerns.
Beaumont
Beaumont, Texas joins the ranks of the most dangerous cities in the state, grappling with alarming crime rates. With a population of 112,556, Beaumont’s violent crime rate stands at 2.5 per 1,000 people, marking it 93% higher than the national average. From 2019 to 2022, overall violent crime rates in the Beaumont metro area surged by nearly 12%, raising concerns among residents and authorities alike. The district attorney for Jefferson County, Texas, which encompasses Beaumont and Port Arthur, highlighted pandemic-related delays in criminal trials as a contributing factor, leading to a backlog of cases and allowing violent offenders to linger on the streets longer than warranted.
Dallas
Dallas, Texas stands as one of the largest cities in the state, but it also grapples with significant crime issues, earning its reputation as one of the worst cities in Texas for crime. With a population of 1,304,379, Dallas’s crime rate soars at 4,291 per 100,000 people, rendering it 83% more dangerous than the national average. In 2020 alone, the city witnessed a staggering 11,534 violent crimes, including 235 murders, 3,296 robberies, and 7,428 aggravated assaults. Shootings, often linked to gang activity, plague neighborhoods like South Boulevard Park Row, Cedar Crest, South Dallas, Convention Center District, and Northwest Dallas.
Mesquite
Mesquite, Texas emerges as another city grappling with safety concerns amid surging crime rates. With a population of 147,691, Mesquite experiences a local crime rate 69% higher than the national average, underscoring the challenges faced by residents. In 2020, the city reported 617 incidents of violent crime, including 11 murders, 149 robberies, and 390 assaults. Property crime was also rampant, with 5,000 incidents reported, predominantly comprising theft and burglary cases. The Northwest and Southeast parts of the city are identified as particularly risky areas, warranting heightened vigilance and law enforcement presence.
