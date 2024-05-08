$1 Billion in Unclaimed Tax Refunds: IRS Urges Action Before May 17 Deadline

IRS Urges Action: $1 Billion in Unclaimed Tax Refunds Await Americans Before May 17 Deadline

Unclaimed Tax Refunds: IRS Highlights $1 Billion Opportunity for Individuals and Economy

With the May 17 deadline for tax filings fast approaching, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sounded the alarm about over $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from the 2020 tax year. according to the published article of MARKET REALIST. Nearly 1 million individuals across the United States have yet to file their tax returns for 2020 prompting the IRS to urge them to act swiftly to claim their refunds. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel emphasized the urgency of the situation stating, “We want taxpayers to claim these refunds, but time is running out for people who may have overlooked or forgotten about these refunds.”

The IRS disclosed that the estimated median refund owed to these individuals is approximately $932 highlighting the significant financial impact awaiting those who file their returns. State-specific data released by the IRS revealed staggering amounts of unclaimed refunds, with Alabama leading the pack at $16,839,800, followed closely by Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas and California. Moreover, the IRS emphasized that several low- and moderate-income workers may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) potentially worth up to $6,660 for qualifying taxpayers with children in 2020. Additionally, individuals who missed out on one or more Economic Impact Payments or stimulus payments may be eligible for the COVID-era Recovery Rebate Credit for 2020 further underscoring the importance of filing tax returns to claim these benefits.

$1 Billion Unclaimed Tax Refunds: IRS Issues Urgent Reminder Ahead of May 17 Deadline