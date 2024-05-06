Discover Nevada’s Most Dangerous Cities: Stay Safe in Las Vegas and Reno

Situated adjacent to Las Vegas, North Las Vegas grapples with its own share of violent crime. With over 2,000 reported incidents including 118 rapes and 1,565 aggravated assaults, the city’s violent crime rate is double the national average. While slightly lower than Las Vegas proper, it still exceeds the norm. However, there has been a noticeable decline in crime rates since 2018 offering a welcomed relief for both residents and law enforcement.

Nestled along Interstate 80 linking Reno and Salt Lake City, Elko presents an unsettlingly high crime rate for its size. Despite its population of less than 25,000 Elko contends with violent crime rates nearly equivalent to those of Las Vegas and 25% higher than the national average. With notable incidents of rape and motor vehicle theft, Elko’s crime rate of 34.48 even surpasses that of larger cities like Las Vegas and Reno a surprising figure for such a small town.

Just four miles east of Reno, Sparks shares its neighbor’s crime concerns. As Nevada’s fifth-largest city Sparks bears a significant crime burden with violent crime rates comparable to Reno’s. Despite this Sparks reports fewer incidents of murder than its counterparts and its higher average household income compared to Reno suggests that not all is bleak in this suburb.

As Nevada’s second-largest city and one of the fastest-growing areas in the U.S. Henderson boasts a relatively lower violent crime rate compared to its counterparts. However, with over 500 reported incidents in 2022 it still ranks fourth in Nevada for violent crime. Despite its proximity to Las Vegas, Henderson maintains a reputation for relative safety, although its ranking might seem lower than expected given its population size.

READ ALSO: Indiana’s Dangerous Cities – Is your City On The List?