Riverside County Urges Residents to Claim Unclaimed Property Tax Refunds

Riverside County officials are urging residents and business owners to check whether they are owed property tax refunds, with approximately $480,000 waiting to be claimed from tax year 2019 and prior. Treasurer-Tax Collector Matthew Jennings emphasized the importance of individuals checking whether they are eligible to receive refunds, which can range from a few dollars to thousands.

The deadline to file a refund claim is August 1st. Failure to claim refunds by this date may result in the unclaimed funds being transferred into the General Fund, pending a vote by the Board of Supervisors. However, officials are actively reaching out to potential claimants in an effort to ensure that rightful owners receive their due refunds.

Individuals and businesses can check their eligibility for refunds and find information on how to file a claim through the county’s online portal at https://apps.countytreasurer.org/unclaimedrefund/. Assistance is also available by calling 951-955-3900.

It’s important to note that under state law, the county is only obligated to hold unclaimed money for four years before it becomes government property. Most refunds arise from changes in the property tax roll that occurred after a payment had already been mailed, resulting in savings for the taxpayer.

In previous years, the Board of Supervisors has postponed action on transferring unclaimed funds to provide additional time for prospective recipients to file claims. Notices about the availability of unclaimed funds have been circulated as early as April in some years.

It’s essential for Riverside County residents and businesses to take advantage of this opportunity to claim any owed property tax refunds before the deadline. By doing so, individuals can ensure that they receive the funds rightfully owed to them and prevent the money from being transferred into the General Fund.