Most Dangerous Cities in West Virginia Revealed by RoadSnacks: Huntington Among Troubled Spots

RoadSnacks Report: Most Dangerous Crime Uncovered in West Virginia Cities

West Virginia Cities Face Crime Crisis: RoadSnacks Report Highlights Troubled Areas

A recent report by RoadSnacks looked at most dangerous crime in West Virginia cities, according to the report of Southwest Journal. They found some places are most dangerous than others. Even smaller cities like Huntington have big crime problems. While some areas are safer, many face serious issues. This shows the state has some tough problems to solve.

6 Most Dangerous Cities in West Virginia

Beckley once thriving from the coal industry, now faces a different reality. With its population skyrocketing in the past century, economic struggles have taken their toll. Recent years have seen a surge in crime, particularly burglary and theft.

Charleston is the vibrant heart of West Virginia, isn’t immune to crime despite its modest size. As the state capital and largest city, it grapples with high burglary rates and a concerning number of violent crimes, including homicides.

South Charleston is nestled near the state capital, faces its own set of challenges. Despite its historical charm, it ranks as the 3rd most dangerous city in West Virginia.