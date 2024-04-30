Violent Assault in Brooklyn Park, Maryland Leaves Victim Injured: Police Seek Information

Violent Assault Rocks Brooklyn Park: Man Stabbed in Dark Alley, Residents on Edge

Violent Assault Leaves Man Injured After Stabbing Incident

In a quiet area called Brooklyn Park, Maryland something bad happened one evening. It was on April 28th, 2024 around 9:30 p.m. A man, who was 44 years old was walking in a dark alley near Brookwood Road and Southerly Drive, according to the crime report of Shore News Network.

A guy came out of nowhere and asked the man for his wallet. The man gave it to him because he was scared. But then, the guy with the wallet asked for something worse. He took out a sharp thing and hurt the man by stabbing him in the stomach.

The man was hurt but he didn’t die. He went to the hospital to get help for his injury. Even though he’s alive but he’s still hurt and in pain. The thing that happened to him wasn’t good.

Authorities Appeal for Information on Brooklyn Park Violent Assault Suspect

The police are trying to find the guy who hurt the man. But it’s hard because the man doesn’t know what the guy looks like. The police want anyone who knows something about what happened to tell them. They can call the police at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

