Maximize Your Tax Refund: Build Emergency Fund, Pay Off Debt, and Boost Retirement Savings – Check It Now!

Eyewitness News reported on the return of “Monday-saving Mondays,” as tax refunds begin to roll in for many Americans. The IRS estimates about two-thirds of taxpayers will receive refunds, averaging over $3,200. Craig Bolanos of Wealth Management Group advises wisely using tax refunds by prioritizing three key actions: establishing an emergency fund, paying off high-interest debt and bolstering retirement savings.

Bolanos emphasizes the importance of having emergency savings for unexpected expenses. He recommends using some of your refund to pay off high-interest debt to save money in the long run and reduce financial stress. Additionally, he advises allocating a portion of your refund to retirement savings to secure a comfortable future.

As Americans await their tax refunds, Bolanos’s advice serves as a timely reminder to use the money wisely. By following these steps individuals can take control of their finances and strive for a more secure future.

