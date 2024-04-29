Most Dangerous Cities in South Carolina 2024: A Look at Crime Hotspots

Greenwood is known for its lively festivals, the city’s darker side emerges with its high violent crime rate ranking sixth in South Carolina. Particularly alarming is the fifth-highest rate of reported rape cases statewide painting a grim picture where violent crimes occur almost daily.

Myrtle Beach a popular holiday spot, harbors a concerning trend with its property crime rates outweighing the decline in violent crimes. Shockingly, residents faced a 1 in 11 chance of experiencing theft or damage in 2020, significantly surpassing the national average. The city’s history is marred by the chilling murder of Sylvia Gray in 2016, casting a shadow over its once vibrant image.

Spartanburg despite its natural beauty, grapples with the title of the fifth most dangerous place in South Carolina. The city’s struggle to maintain safety is evident with more than one burglary occurring daily on average, despite efforts to preserve nature at the Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve.

Florence is located in the Pee Dee region, crime rates reflect a troubling reality with the eighth-highest burglary rate statewide. Amidst such statistics, a shocking incident involving a local attorney accused of a sex crime in 2013 underscores the community’s vulnerability to unexpected criminal acts.

Darlington is famous for its tobacco farms and NASCAR races, contends with rising property crime rates, earning it the third spot on South Carolina’s danger list. The irony isn’t lost as the city sees over one car theft per month contrasting with the thrill of its renowned raceway.

Orangeburg is dubbed “The Garden City,” grapples with a somber reality boasting the highest violent crime rate in South Carolina. Despite its academic institutions the city’s history is scarred by the Orangeburg Massacre of 1968, highlighting deep-rooted racial tensions that once engulfed its streets.

