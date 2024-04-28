Exploring Colorado’s Dark Side: The 6 Most Dangerous Cities to Watch Out for in 2024

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado to Watch Out for in 2024
Colorado Tops Car Theft Rates in 2024, with 6 Cities on the Most Dangerous List
In 2024, Colorado is still drawing Americans in with its beautiful scenery and fun things to do, according to the report of Southwest Journal. But there’s a problem hiding behind the scenes. As more Americans moved in crime went up. Car thefts went up by 13.6%, making Colorado the most dangerous state for that. And lots of other crimes like stealing things got worse putting Colorado near the top of the list.
6 Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado
Glendale
Glendale, Colorado is one of the state’s most dangerous cities dealing with a high crime rate. Crimes happen about every two days and two hours, making Glendale safer than 0% of other U.S. cities. On average, there are about 21 violent crimes and a whopping 184 property crimes per 1000 Americans. Residents say the southeast part is the safest where the chance of being a crime victim drops to 1 in 33.
Pueblo
Pueblo, Colorado faces big safety problems with a crime rate higher than 98% of other places in the state. Even though it’s not a big city, Pueblo has a lot of crime with about 13 violent crimes and 57 property crimes per 1000 Americans. Especially most dangerous areas are on the south and east sides, especially in neighborhoods like Bessemer. Pueblo needs everyone to be aware and take action to stay safe from crime.
Alamosa
Alamosa, Colorado is a small city with less than 10,000 Americans crime is a big problem. The crime rate is 59 incidents for every 1000 residents which is really high. Even though it’s a small town, Alamosa has more violent and property crimes compared to other places of its size. Americans who live here or visit are at risk of crimes like robbery, assault, rape and even homicide with a 1 in 127 chance of being a victim. To stay safe, Americans should always be aware of their surroundings, especially in unfamiliar areas. It’s also safer to walk in groups, especially at night.
La Junta
In La Junta, Colorado the crime rate is 84.67 incidents per 1000 Americans earning the city a safety rating of F. Locals say the northwest part is the safest, but central neighborhoods are riskier with a 1 in 10 chance of being a victim of crime. Even though violent crime is lower than the U.S. average, property crime is much higher. To protect against these crimes residents should lock their cars, keep valuables safe at home and install good home security systems.
Aurora
In 2020, Aurora, Colorado had very high crime rates with 2,890 property offenses and 728 violent offenses for every 100,000 Americans. The FBI says Aurora is one of the most dangerous cities in the state and warns visitors to be extra careful. Aurora poses medium risks for crimes like mugging, natural disasters, pickpocketing and assaults on solo female travelers. Despite efforts to make it safer, Aurora still has lots of violent crimes like mugging and assault. To stay safe, always be aware of your surroundings and stick to well-lit paths when walking.
Grand Junction
In Grand Junction, Colorado a crime happens about every 3 hours and 13 minutes on average. The city is rated D+ for crime meaning it’s most dangerous than most other U.S. cities. Even though it’s a small city with under 70,000 Americans, Grand Junction has one of the highest crime rates in the country with 49 crimes per 1000 Americans. Despite the challenges, the community is working hard to make Grand Junction safer for everyone who lives there.
