Exploring Colorado’s Dark Side: The 6 Most Dangerous Cities to Watch Out for in 2024

Alamosa, Colorado is a small city with less than 10,000 Americans crime is a big problem. The crime rate is 59 incidents for every 1000 residents which is really high. Even though it’s a small town, Alamosa has more violent and property crimes compared to other places of its size. Americans who live here or visit are at risk of crimes like robbery, assault, rape and even homicide with a 1 in 127 chance of being a victim. To stay safe, Americans should always be aware of their surroundings, especially in unfamiliar areas. It’s also safer to walk in groups, especially at night.

In La Junta, Colorado the crime rate is 84.67 incidents per 1000 Americans earning the city a safety rating of F. Locals say the northwest part is the safest, but central neighborhoods are riskier with a 1 in 10 chance of being a victim of crime. Even though violent crime is lower than the U.S. average, property crime is much higher. To protect against these crimes residents should lock their cars, keep valuables safe at home and install good home security systems.

In 2020, Aurora, Colorado had very high crime rates with 2,890 property offenses and 728 violent offenses for every 100,000 Americans. The FBI says Aurora is one of the most dangerous cities in the state and warns visitors to be extra careful. Aurora poses medium risks for crimes like mugging, natural disasters, pickpocketing and assaults on solo female travelers. Despite efforts to make it safer, Aurora still has lots of violent crimes like mugging and assault. To stay safe, always be aware of your surroundings and stick to well-lit paths when walking.

In Grand Junction, Colorado a crime happens about every 3 hours and 13 minutes on average. The city is rated D+ for crime meaning it’s most dangerous than most other U.S. cities. Even though it’s a small city with under 70,000 Americans, Grand Junction has one of the highest crime rates in the country with 49 crimes per 1000 Americans. Despite the challenges, the community is working hard to make Grand Junction safer for everyone who lives there.

READ ALSO: Exploring Alaska’s Stunning Wilderness: Safety Tips for Avoiding Dangerous Situations