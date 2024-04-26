Manhattan Woman Found Fatally Stabbed in Apartment

In a disturbing turn of events, authorities in Manhattan discovered the lifeless body of 33-year-old Melanie Woods, her apartment turned into a grisly crime scene. Woods, residing on Second Avenue, was found with multiple stab wounds and a slash across her neck during a welfare check conducted by police and firefighters around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Emergency medical services declared her deceased at the scene, and subsequent examination by the city medical examiner confirmed the tragic incident as a homicide.

Arrest and Charges

As concerns arose due to Woods’ failure to board her scheduled flight to California, her mother and a friend, tracing her phone’s location back to her apartment, initiated a welfare check. Subsequently, on Thursday afternoon, law enforcement apprehended Woods’ boyfriend, 51-year-old Candido Rodriguez of West 22nd Street, charging him with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Witness accounts and evidence found at the scene led to Rodriguez’s arrest, including sightings of him in the apartment building and disturbances heard by neighbors.

Remembering Melanie Woods

Heartbroken family members, identified as Barbara, Stephen, and Kelly Woods, poured their grief into an online fundraiser, portraying Melanie as a compassionate individual with a zest for life. Described as a loving dog mom who embraced adventure and championed the underdog, Melanie left an indelible mark on those who knew her. The family’s poignant tribute emphasized Melanie’s vibrant spirit and her ability to inspire those around her. Their fundraising efforts, aimed at bringing Melanie back to her native California, garnered overwhelming support, surpassing the initial goal by raising over $28,000. While bidding farewell to Melanie is a painful process, her family finds solace in cherishing her memory and the lasting impact she had on their lives.

Honoring a Beloved Soul

As the Woods family grapples with the devastating loss of Melanie, their heartfelt message resonates with love and remembrance. Expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support, they acknowledge the difficulty of bidding farewell to someone who touched so many lives. Despite the profound sorrow, they find comfort in preserving Melanie’s cherished memories and the enduring love she shared with her family and friends.

Their poignant farewell encapsulates the profound impact Melanie had on those around her, ensuring that her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who loved her deeply. “Rest in peace, beautiful girl,” they express, a testament to the enduring love and affection Melanie leaves behind.