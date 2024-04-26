$8.73 Million Haemonetics Settlement Claim Your Share Now!

Haemonetics Settlement Potential Payouts for Illinois Plasma Donors

Eligibility and Claim Process for Haemonetics Settlement

According to The Suns, If you’ve been to plasma donation places in Illinois from February 4, 2016, to February 8, 2024, you might get money without proving it. This comes from an $8.73 million deal after a big lawsuit against Haemonetics Corporation. The lawsuit says Haemonetics broke Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). They did this by taking and keeping patient biometric data without asking, using finger scan software in places like Octapharma Plasma Inc.

People who qualify could get one-time payments from $250 to $750, depending on how many claims get approved. Haemonetics says they didn’t do anything wrong, but they’re still settling to fix the problem. To get paid, eligible people need to fill out a form by May 9, 2024. They don’t have to show any proof of going to the plasma places. The settlement people already have records to check who’s eligible.

Claim Process and Deadlines for Potential Payouts

Some people got letters with special IDs saying they’re part of the deal. Others who think they can get money can still apply online or by mail. The settlement site has clear steps on how to do this and when to do it by. If everything goes through, payments should go out by the end of 2024. This deal shows how important it is to keep people’s biometric data safe and helps those hurt by it being taken without permission.

