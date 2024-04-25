Rossville Father’s 30-Year Sentence Justice Served for Horrific Abuse of Toddlers

Rossville Father Sentenced to 30 Years for Horrific Abuse of Young Children

Shocking Details Emerge from Trial of Georgia Father Convicted of Horrific Abuse Toddlers

In Rossville, Georgia a 24-year-old father received a 30-year jail sentence for severely harming his 2 and 3-year-old children. Dillan Tennant was convicted after a three-day trial revealed how he abused his kids over two days in March 2023. The abuse occurred when Tennant’s children made a mess in their room, provoking his anger. He struck them repeatedly, causing significant bruises and injuries, even using a board to hit his son. Tennant attempted to evade responsibility by fleeing with the children but returned later, prompting family members to discover the extent of their injuries.

READ ALSO: 14-Year-Old Found Dead in West Virginia Mother Arrested for Neglect

Severity of Abuse Confirmed, Father Sentenced Despite Denial

During the trial, officials from the Department of Family and Children’s Services described the bruises as among the worst they had seen, while a doctor confirmed the injuries were intentional. Despite Tennant’s denial, the court sentenced him to a lengthy prison term due to the severity of his actions against his children.

READ ALSO: Paterson Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Strangulation of Former Partner