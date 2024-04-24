Charlottesville, Virginia has a big crime problem with 36 crimes for every thousand Americans making it one of the most dangerous in the country for its size. The chance of being a victim of a crime is 1 in 28. This means it’s important to be cautious, especially in downtown areas after dark. Even though Charlottesville is beautiful and historic, its high crime rates show the need for Americans to be careful.

Hampton, Virginia is known for its big naval base, also deals with a lot of crime. It has a crime rate much higher than the national average with 28 crimes per thousand Americans. This means there’s a 1 in 36 chance of being a victim of a crime. Americans visiting or living in Hampton should watch out for theft, especially near tourist spots.

Lynchburg, Virginia has more crime than many other places its size. It has 25 crimes for every thousand Americans which is 40% higher than the national average. This means there’s a 1 in 40 chance of being a victim of a crime. Lynchburg has more violent crime than most places with a 1 in 238 chance of being a victim. Americans should be careful in Lynchburg, even though it’s a pretty city.

Waynesboro, Virginia also has a lot of crime compared to the national average. It has 21 crimes per thousand Americans. This means there’s a 1 in 49 chance of being a victim of a crime. Waynesboro’s crime rate is higher than 87% of other cities in Virginia. Americans who live there should make sure their homes are secure. There’s a 1 in 403 chance of being a victim of violent crime and a 1 in 55 chance of being a victim of property crime.

Martinsville, Virginia has more crime than most other places in the state. It has 28 crimes for every thousand Americans. This means there’s a 1 in 36 chance of being a victim of a crime. Martinsville’s crime rate is higher than 93% of other cities and towns in Virginia. Americans should be careful there, even though it’s a small and charming town.

Roanoke, Virginia has a lot of crime with 44 crimes for every thousand Americans. This makes it one of the worst cities in the country for crime. Americans in Roanoke have a 1 in 23 chance of being a victim of a crime. There’s a lot of violent crime with a 1 in 204 chance of being a victim. Americans should be cautious in Roanoke and watch out for pickpockets.