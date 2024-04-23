$156 Million Federal Award: New Mexico to Expand Solar Access for 21,000 Homes with Solar for All Initiative  – Check It Now!

New Mexico Secures $156 Million Federal Award to Expand Solar Access

New Mexico received $156 million to help more people get solar power, according to the published article of Yahoo News. The money comes from a program called Solar for All by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It aims to make solar energy available to low-income communities. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said New Mexico is good at clean energy so it makes sense they chose us.

The money will help about 21,000 homes get solar power. It will save them $299 million over 20 years and stop 116,628 tons of CO2. Jim Des Jardins who works with renewable energy says the money will make solar power easier to get because it’s expensive at first. This is a big deal for New Mexico.

New Mexico’s Solar Power Growth Plan Targets Tribal Communities and Infrastructure Enhancement

The program will start in early 2025 and give grants and loans to groups who can bring solar power to poor and rural areas. New Mexico’s community solar program will also get some money. The goal is to improve infrastructure and make it easier for people to join the solar program.

New Mexico wants to add 21 megawatts of solar power and make more storage. They also want to help tribal households without power get solar. The state still needs to decide how to give out the money. They’ll make a committee to figure it out.

