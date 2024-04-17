5-Year-Old Kinsleigh Welty Suffered Neglect and Tragic Fate – Shocking Details Emerge Inside the Indianapolis

Tragedy Unfolds Mother and Boyfriend Arrested in Heartbreaking Case of 5-Year-Old’s Neglect and Death

According to True Crime Daily, In Indianapolis, a 29-year-old mom Toni McClure, and her 27-year-old boyfriend Ryan Smith were arrested for neglecting and not feeding Toni’s 5-year-old daughter Kinsleigh Welty who died. Police found Kinsleigh Welty sick at home on April 9 but she didn’t survive. Inside, they found a closet full of waste where Toni allegedly kept Kinsleigh Welty locked up. Toni admitted to hurting Kinsleigh Welty, and Ryan knew but didn’t stop it.

Indianapolis Tragedy Spurs Calls for Justice Amidst Urgent Reminder of Child Safety

This terrible event has shocked Indianapolis with the police chief saying it’s hard to understand. Toni and Ryan are facing serious charges and the police chief says they should stay in jail forever if they’re found guilty. This story also brings attention to Toni’s past neglect charges and reminds us all how important it is to keep kids safe.

