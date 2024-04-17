2024’s Top 6 Most Dangerous Cities in New Mexico: Revealing a Different Side of the State’s Landscape

Taos is nestled in the beautiful Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Northern New Mexico, safety concerns are evident despite its artistic appeal. Residents here face a high risk of property crime with a 1 in 18 chance of being victimized despite its small population. While crime rates have slightly decreased Taos still ranks among the state’s most dangerous cities urging potential residents to consider its safety challenges.

Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University struggles with rising crime rates making it one of the state’s risky places. Residents here face alarming odds of becoming victims of violent and property crimes highlighting the need for heightened vigilance. Despite its popularity among singles Las Cruces’ crime rates warrant caution among its inhabitants.

Artesia with its charming Main Street hides troubling crime statistics ranking ninth for both violent and property crimes in the state. Despite a slight decrease in rankings residents contend with concerning odds of falling victim to crime. While Artesia offers a favorable living environment, its crime rates remind residents to stay vigilant.

Clovis is known for its diversity and nearness to the Texas border grapples with safety issues earning it a place among New Mexico’s most dangerous cities. Despite its appeal Clovis faces distressing crime statistics ranking first for rapes and tenth for murders statewide. While there’s been a slight improvement in its ranking residents must stay vigilant for their well-being.

Roswell is infamous for its 1947 UFO incident finds itself among New Mexico’s perilous cities. Despite its reputation Roswell contends with rising crime rates, particularly in larceny cases. As figures climb Roswell’s status as one of the state’s least desirable places underscores the need for caution among its populace.

Los Lunas is experiencing rapid growth emerges as a surprising entry among New Mexico’s most dangerous cities. Despite its affluent status Los Lunas faces significant crime risks with residents contending with alarming odds of becoming victims of property and violent crimes. As the city grapples with its newfound status residents must remain vigilant for their safety amidst its growth.

