Millions Stolen from Medicaid: Philadelphia Behavioral Health Center Faces Legal Action for Alleged Fraudulent Billing Practices!

Behavioral Health Center Accused of Billing Fraud

Serious Allegations Against Dr. Sholevar and Nueva Vida

According to Audacy, a behavioral health center in Philadelphia run by Dr. Ghodrat Pirooz Sholevar and his nonprofit group Nueva Vida Multicultural/Multilingual Behavioral Health, is in trouble for cheating with its billing. The United States has taken legal action saying Sholevar and his group broke the law by wrongly charging Medicaid for services they didn’t give from 2009 to 2017. They say Sholevar billed Medicaid for thousands of appointments and other services claiming he spent at least 15 minutes with each patient when he spent much less time.

Sholevar and Nueva Vida Accused of Healthcare Billing Fraud