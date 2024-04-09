Davidson News

Millions Stolen from Medicaid: Philadelphia Behavioral Health Center Faces Legal Action for Alleged Fraudulent Billing Practices!

Behavioral Health Center Accused of Billing Fraud

Serious Allegations Against Dr. Sholevar and Nueva Vida

According to Audacy, a behavioral health center in Philadelphia run by Dr. Ghodrat Pirooz Sholevar and his nonprofit group Nueva Vida Multicultural/Multilingual Behavioral Health, is in trouble for cheating with its billing. The United States has taken legal action saying Sholevar and his group broke the law by wrongly charging Medicaid for services they didn’t give from 2009 to 2017. They say Sholevar billed Medicaid for thousands of appointments and other services claiming he spent at least 15 minutes with each patient when he spent much less time.

Millions Stolen from Medicaid: Philadelphia Behavioral Health Center Faces Legal Action for Alleged Fraudulent Billing Practices! (PHOTO: Belmont Behavioral)

Sholevar and Nueva Vida Accused of Healthcare Billing Fraud

Officials revealed that Dr. Sholevar the owner of the behavioral health center received millions from Medicaid significantly more than the average salary despite not spending enough time with patients to justify the charges. Investigations showed he would have needed to work 21 hours daily to match his billing. Nueva Vida based in Sholevar’s Narberth home and two other locations in Philadelphia lost its Medicaid status in 2017 and has since closed. The allegations against Sholevar and Nueva Vida underscore the seriousness of healthcare billing fraud and the importance of ensuring patients receive proper care.

