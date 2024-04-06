Man Arrested in Lysander for Threatening Mass Shooting at Workplace

A disturbing incident unfolded in Lysander, New York, as Benjamin B. Halstead, 26, was arrested for allegedly making threats of a mass shooting directed at his coworkers. According to reports from the New York State Police, Halstead, an employee at PaperWorks located in Radisson Corporate Park, made alarming comments regarding compiling a list of coworkers he intended to harm.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, stemmed from Halstead’s dissatisfaction after being sent home for not wearing steel-toe shoes, court documents revealed. During this encounter, he purportedly made remarks about workplace shooters and expressed his willingness to carry out such an act if there were no repercussions.

Prompt action was taken by authorities following the issuance of an Extreme Risk Protection Order request filed in Oswego County court on Monday. Halstead was subsequently charged with making aggravated threats of mass harm, a misdemeanor offense. Further investigation led to the confiscation of four firearms from Halstead’s residence in Fulton.

It was disclosed that Halstead possessed a valid pistol license issued through Cayuga County, raising concerns about the potential danger posed by individuals with access to firearms amidst escalating threats.

The swift response by law enforcement underscores the gravity with which such threats are treated, particularly in the wake of heightened awareness surrounding workplace safety and mass shootings. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive measures to address threats of violence and prevent potential tragedies.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for vigilance and swift intervention in cases involving threats of mass harm.