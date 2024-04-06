Evanston, Illinois Launches Guaranteed Income Pilot Project with City Council Approval

Evanston, Illinois has taken a significant stride towards supporting its vulnerable residents by greenlighting a Guaranteed Income Pilot Project. Approved by the Evanston City Council on Aug. 9, the initiative, a collaboration between the city and Northwestern University, aims to provide financial assistance to 165 residents over the course of a year.

Under the program, selected individuals spanning different age groups will receive a monthly stipend of $500. The collaboration between Cicely Fleming, 9th Ward Council Member, and Dave Davis, Northwestern’s Executive Director of Neighborhoods and Community Relations, has been pivotal in shaping the project’s framework.

Fleming emphasized the program’s focus on aiding those most in need, particularly individuals who faced hardships exacerbated by the pandemic. The recipients will be drawn from three specific categories: disengaged youths aged 18-24, senior citizens over 62, and undocumented residents.

Acknowledging the experimental nature of the initiative, City Manager Erika Storlie highlighted the potential for future extensions if the program proves successful. Davis stressed the importance of incorporating a research component to evaluate the program’s impact effectively.

Initially earmarked for $300,000 from the city’s budget, the funding was increased to $700,000 during the council meeting, reflecting a commitment to the program’s viability and potential expansion. The additional contribution from Northwestern University brings the total funding to $1 million, enabling support for a larger number of individuals.

The decision to allocate funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) raised questions about future sustainability. Council members discussed the need to identify alternative funding sources beyond ARPA in subsequent years, emphasizing the moral obligation to continue supporting the program.

The approval of Evanston’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Project signifies a significant step forward in prioritizing the welfare of its residents, positioning the city as a pioneer in implementing Universal Basic Income (UBI) initiatives at the local level.