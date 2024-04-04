Monroe, LA: Demographics, Crime, and Quality of Life Statistics Revealed

In Monroe, Louisiana, recent data analysis sheds light on the city’s demographics, crime rates, and overall quality of life, providing valuable insights into various aspects of living in the area.

Demographics and Quality of Life:

According to research conducted over the past nine years, Monroe has a population of 47,631 with a median home value of $135,375 and a median income of $36,550. The cost of living in Monroe is notably lower than the national average, standing at 85 on a scale where 100 represents the average. The median rent is $790. However, the city faces challenges as reflected in its unemployment rate of 10.7% and a poverty rate of 35.1%.

Residents enjoy a temperate climate with an average high of 76.3°F and an average low of 53.5°F. Precipitation is a common occurrence, with 70.4 days of rain annually, totaling an average of 56.1 inches per year. Snowfall is minimal, averaging only 0.6 inches annually.

Crime Statistics:

Monroe’s crime statistics reveal both challenges and areas for improvement. In the last reporting year, there were 4,437 total crimes recorded in the city. The overall crime rate per 100,000 people stands at 9,458.9, with violent crimes comprising 2,737.3 per 100,000 people and property crimes at 6,721.7 per 100,000 people. These figures position Monroe’s crime rate significantly above the national average, indicating the need for continued efforts to address public safety concerns.

Conclusion:

While Monroe offers a lower cost of living and a favorable climate, it grapples with socio-economic challenges and crime rates above the national average. Understanding these statistics provides a foundation for community leaders, law enforcement agencies, and residents to collaborate on initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall well-being and safety of Monroe’s inhabitants.