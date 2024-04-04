$1 Million Battle in North Dakota: Age Limit for Congress Raises National Debate and Cost Concerns!

North Dakota‘s Stance on Congressional Age Limit

Debate Over Taxpayer Dollars and Political Eligibility

According to PBSO News Hour, North Dakota leaders are getting ready for a big fight over a rule that could stop older people from running for Congress. They’ve put aside $1 million to defend this rule in court up to the highest court in the country. This North Dakota rule would say that if someone could turn 81 while they’re in Congress they can’t run for office. It’s going to be voted on by the people on June 11.