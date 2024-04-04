Houston’s Far North and Northeast Neighborhoods Ranked Most Dangerous in 2024

In a recent report by Saturday Night Science, Houston’s Far North and Northeast neighborhoods have been identified as the most dangerous and worst areas to reside in for the year 2024. The findings are based on a comprehensive analysis of various factors including crime rates, income levels, unemployment rates, and home prices.

The study evaluated 26 neighborhoods in Houston with populations exceeding 11,000 residents, aiming to provide an objective assessment of each area’s overall ‘Snackability’. Factors such as violent crimes per 100,000 people, property crime rates, median home values, and median incomes were taken into account to determine the rankings.

Far North, with a population of 59,742, emerged as the top contender for the worst neighborhood in Houston for 2024. The area exhibited alarming statistics with a high incidence of violent crimes (2,455 per 100,000 people) and property crimes (5,698 per 100,000 people). Additionally, Far North recorded the lowest median home value ($52,586) and median income ($30,316) among the neighborhoods surveyed.

Northeast Houston, home to 129,659 residents, closely followed Far North in terms of danger and unfavorable living conditions. With violent crime rates at 2,079 per 100,000 people and property crime rates at 4,631 per 100,000 people, Northeast Houston exhibited concerning trends. Moreover, the neighborhood reported a median home value of $66,156 and a median income of $32,777, further highlighting economic challenges faced by its residents.

Other neighborhoods featured in the list of Houston’s worst included Southeast, East End, North, Southwest, Sugarland, Northwest, Pasadina, and Medical. Each area demonstrated varying degrees of socioeconomic struggles, including low median incomes, high unemployment rates, and relatively low property values.

Despite efforts by law enforcement to address crime and improve living conditions in these neighborhoods, challenges persist, contributing to their designation as Houston’s most dangerous and least desirable areas to reside in.

The findings serve as a reminder of the importance of addressing underlying socioeconomic issues to create safer and more prosperous communities for all residents.