$528M Transformation: Mayor Johnson Plans to Revitalize Downtown Chicago with 1,000 Affordable Homes and New Stores!

Converting Old Offices into Affordable Homes

Aiming for Affordability and Accessibility

According to ABC 7, Mayor Johnson plan wants to make downtown Chicago better. Mayor Johnson plan’s is to change old office buildings into new homes. Some of these homes will be cheaper for people who don’t earn a lot of money. This will cost more than $528 million and will make about 1,000 new apartments.

Investing in Downtown Renewal

Mayor Johnson plan is to use $150 million from taxes to help pay for the changes. They want to make the empty spaces in downtown useful again. They will make homes on the top floors and stores on the bottom floors. Some Americans worry about using taxpayer money for this but city leaders think it’s a good idea to help the city grow. If the City Council agrees the changes could start next year. They hope to start renting out the new homes by the end of 2026. Mayor Johnson plan is hopeful this will make downtown nicer and help everyone who lives there. Mayor Johnson plan wants to make sure all neighborhoods in Chicago are good places to live.