New York State Legislators Propose Tax Credit to Address Farmworker Housing Crisis

New York state legislators are pushing forward a new initiative aimed at tackling both the affordable housing crisis and the challenges faced by local farms. Senator Jim Tedisco, representing the 44th district, introduced a proposal for a 20 percent tax credit designed to facilitate the construction of housing for farmworkers. This measure seeks to stem the tide of farm closures and ensure adequate living conditions for agricultural workers.

The decline of family farms in New York has been alarming, with 28,000 farms lost between 2017 and 2022, marking the steepest drop in three decades. Additionally, the loss of 364 acres of farmland over the past five years underscores the urgency of the situation. Senator Tedisco emphasizes that the proposed tax credit not only supports farms but also addresses homelessness by providing affordable housing options.

Jeff Williams, Director of Public Policy for the New York Farm Bureau, highlights the disparity between existing tax incentives for farming infrastructure and the lack of support for housing for farm employees. He asserts that while farmers can receive a 20 percent investment tax rebate for housing chickens in a barn, there has been a glaring absence of similar incentives for housing human workers. The proposed legislation aims to rectify this disparity and encourage investment in high-quality housing for farmworkers.

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, sponsor of the measure in the Assembly, underscores the importance of safe and affordable housing for farmworkers and their families. She emphasizes that housing is a significant concern for employees who relocate to rural areas for employment in the farming industry.

According to Williams, the need for farmworkers in the state is substantial, with the potential for significant growth in the agricultural sector. He emphasizes the interconnected nature of farmworker availability, farm expansion, and the demand for housing, suggesting that the proposed tax credit could catalyze positive developments in all these areas.

The bill is currently under review by the Senate Budget and Revenue Committee, indicating progress towards addressing the housing needs of farmworkers and supporting the viability of New York’s agricultural industry.