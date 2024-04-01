Philadelphia’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Revealed for 2024

In the latest report on Philadelphia’s neighborhoods, a stark reality emerges as the city’s most dangerous areas are unveiled. According to data from RoadSnacks, Tioga-Nicetown and Strawberry Mansion top the list, showcasing high crime rates, low incomes, and significant challenges faced by residents.

Tioga-Nicetown, with a population of 17,382, has a staggering violent crime rate of 2,737 per 100,000 residents and a property crime rate of 6,530 per 100,000. Similarly, Strawberry Mansion, home to 13,933 people, exhibits concerning statistics with violent crimes at 2,016 per 100,000 and property crimes at 4,119 per 100,000. These neighborhoods grapple with economic hardships, evident from their median home values of $58,569 and $68,238, respectively, both among the lowest in the city.

Further down the list, Alleghany West, Fairhill, and Haddington-Carroll Park continue the trend of struggling communities. Alleghany West, with a population of 18,676, faces significant challenges with a median home value of $48,477 and a median income of $25,196. Fairhill, a neighborhood with a population of 4,405, confronts high poverty rates, with a median income of $17,992, well below the national average. Haddington-Carroll Park, home to 35,068 individuals, experiences economic hardships despite a relatively lower crime rate.

Other neighborhoods like Hunting Park, Germantown, Logan-Fern Rock, Kensington, and Harrowgate also feature in the list, each struggling with its unique set of challenges ranging from crime to economic disparity.

Philadelphia’s worst neighborhoods are not only characterized by high crime rates but also by their affordability crisis. Many residents, faced with limited options, resort to government-subsidized housing, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and crime.

As the city grapples with these issues, there’s a pressing need for targeted interventions and community support to uplift these neighborhoods and provide residents with safer and more prosperous living conditions.