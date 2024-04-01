Chicago Spends $31 Million to Feed Migrants Since 2022

In response to the influx of migrants, Chicago has allocated over $31 million since 2022 to provide food for those arriving in the city. The Greater Chicago Food Depository has also contributed more than $17.6 million in public and private funds towards this effort.

The city has faced the challenge of catering to the diverse tastes and dietary preferences of the migrants, predominantly from Venezuela. Various vendors have been contracted to provide meals, with the aim of offering nutritious and culturally relevant food options. However, feedback from migrants has been mixed, with some expressing dissatisfaction with the quality and variety of meals provided.

To address these concerns, Chicago recently selected two new catering agencies, Seventy-Seven Communities and 14 Parish, to oversee the feeding operation. These agencies were chosen for their ability to offer competitive prices per person while maintaining food quality.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository has been instrumental in providing meals for migrants, serving up to 21 shelters with assistance from 17 caterers. Meals typically include staples such as rice, chicken, fruit, and cereal, with adjustments made based on feedback from shelter residents.

Local restaurant owners, like Rhodel Castillo of Garifuna Flava, have adapted their menus to cater to the preferences of Venezuelan migrants. Castillo noted the popularity of dishes such as Belizean brown-stew chicken and the need for ample supplies of condiments like mayo.

However, challenges persist in ensuring food safety and proper handling at shelters. Some vendors have reported issues with kitchen staff failing to follow instructions, leading to concerns about hygiene and food storage.

Despite these challenges, efforts are ongoing to strike a balance between offering nutritious meals and honoring the cultural preferences of the migrants. Amy Laboy of the Greater Chicago Food Depository emphasized the importance of providing choices that reflect migrants’ backgrounds while also meeting their nutritional needs.

As Chicago continues to support its migrant population, the city remains committed to ensuring access to adequate and culturally appropriate food for all who seek refuge within its borders.

