New York Lawmakers Propose Tax Credits for Farmer Housing – Gaining Bipartisan Support!

A Bipartisan Effort to Aid New York Farmers

New Hope for Farmer Housing

According to Your Erie, New York lawmakers like Republican Senator Jim Tedisco and Democratic Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon have a new idea to help farmers in New York. New York lawmakers want to change a law to let farmers get tax credits for building houses for their workers. This could help farmers save money when they invest in better housing for their employees. The New York Farm Bureau supports this New York lawmakers idea because they think it’s unfair that farmers can’t get tax credits for housing like they can for other things on their farms.