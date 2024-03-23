New York Lawmakers Propose Tax Credits for Farmer Housing – Gaining Bipartisan Support!

A Bipartisan Effort to Aid New York Farmers
New Hope for Farmer Housing
According to Your Erie, New York lawmakers like Republican Senator Jim Tedisco and Democratic Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon have a new idea to help farmers in New York. New York lawmakers want to change a law to let farmers get tax credits for building houses for their workers. This could help farmers save money when they invest in better housing for their employees. The New York Farm Bureau supports this New York lawmakers idea because they think it’s unfair that farmers can’t get tax credits for housing like they can for other things on their farms.
New York Lawmakers‘ Support Needed for Farmer Housing Initiative
Governor Kathy Hochul wants more housing in New York. Senator Tedisco believes their idea can help with the housing problem by making it easier for farmers to build houses for their workers. While it won’t fix everything Tedisco thinks it’s a good start. This New York lawmakers idea change could support farmers, save jobs, and boost New York’s economy. Senator Tedisco hopes both Democrats and Republicans will agree on this idea quickly to help farmers and workers across the state.