4.3% to $3,213 of Average Tax Refunds – Where Will Your $3,000-$6,000 Take You?

According to the Points Guy, tax time is here and many people are excited about getting their average tax refunds. Recent numbers from the IRS show that average tax refunds have gone up by 4.3% from last year with the average tax refund now at $3,213 as of late February. Depending on where you live the size of your average tax refund can vary. States like Wyoming, Massachusetts, Florida, and Washington, D.C., usually see the highest average tax refund, often over $5,000. But places like Maine, West Virginia, and Vermont tend to get smaller average tax refunds, usually around the low $3,000s.

Unlock Your Travel Dreams

Whether you’re getting back $3,000 or $6,000 or more there are lots of ways to use average tax refund extra money. You could take a trip to exciting places like Dublin or Reykjavik or maybe explore closer to home in Sedona, Arizona, or the San Juan Islands in Washington. No matter your budget or who you’re traveling with, there’s something for everyone. You can go on a solo adventure, plan a fun family vacation, or even treat yourself to that dream trip you’ve always wanted. So, if you’re lucky enough to get a refund this tax season why not use it to make some amazing memories? Whether you’re traveling near or far your average tax refund can help you have an unforgettable experience and enjoy the end of tax season especially.