368% Surge in SNAP Benefits Theft: Ohio ODJFS Fights Back with Safety Tips and $1.4M Reimbursement for Affected Recipients!

Warning Against SNAP Benefit Theft
ODJFS‘s Response to Combat Fraud
According to Ironton Tribune, the head of Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services Matt Damschroder, is warning people who get help from the SNAP program to be careful because of SNAP benefits theft. He’s worried because criminals are finding ways to a SNAP benefits theft. They’re using a trick called skimming which involves taking account numbers. This kind of SNAP benefits theft went up a lot 368 percent from 2021 to 2022. To fight this SNAP benefits theft ODJFS is working harder and doing things like reminding people to protect their PINs and teaming up with the police.
READ ALSO: Kentucky Senate Committee Rejects Bills to Relax Child Labor Laws, Cut SNAP Benefits
Protecting SNAP Recipients
ODJFS advises SNAP recipients to use secure methods like the Connect EBT app and maintain a strong PIN changing it regularly and avoiding sharing it. They urge caution against skimming devices and recommend covering the keypad when entering the PIN. If benefits are stolen ODJFS provides reimbursement having refunded over $1.4 million to around 3,400 individuals since October 2022. Affected individuals can seek reimbursement through their local Department of Job and Family Services as ODJFS continues efforts to combat SNAP benefits theft and protect it from it.