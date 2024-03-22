368% Surge in SNAP Benefits Theft: Ohio ODJFS Fights Back with Safety Tips and $1.4M Reimbursement for Affected Recipients!

Warning Against SNAP Benefit Theft

ODJFS‘s Response to Combat Fraud

According to Ironton Tribune, the head of Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services Matt Damschroder, is warning people who get help from the SNAP program to be careful because of SNAP benefits theft. He’s worried because criminals are finding ways to a SNAP benefits theft. They’re using a trick called skimming which involves taking account numbers. This kind of SNAP benefits theft went up a lot 368 percent from 2021 to 2022. To fight this SNAP benefits theft ODJFS is working harder and doing things like reminding people to protect their PINs and teaming up with the police.

Protecting SNAP Recipients