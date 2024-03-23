Davidson News

Department of Agriculture Official Seeks Help Outside Agency

Dean’s Close Ties with Think Tank Raise Ethics Concerns

According to Free Beacon, two months into the Biden administration Stacy Dean, a high-ranking agriculture official at the Department of Agriculture couldn’t answer a question from a New York Times reporter. The question was about whether food stamps help people who don’t have enough food. Instead of finding the answer within her department, Dean asked her old friends at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities a think tank funded by George Soros. This shows how close Dean is to the think tank since she started working for Biden in January 2021.

Ethics Concerns Arise

Stacy Dean a Department of Agriculture official, communicated over 120 times with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in her first 16 months on the job. Agriculture official Stacy Dean sought help and shared information raising concerns about ethics violations. Government workers must follow strict rules about ethics to maintain public trust. An investigation is called for to ensure adherence to these rules and uphold integrity in governance.

