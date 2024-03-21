Marvel Releases Incredible Trailer For Its Black Panther And Captain America Game

Several Epic Games-led projects were showcased during today’s State of Unreal webcast, with Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Skydance’s new World War II game, being the main exception. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, the game was shown off during the livestream as a demonstration of Epic’s MetaHuman Creator’s technological capabilities.

New Characters In The Game

Thus, there are a total of four playable characters in Marvel 1943. Instead of the typical present context in which we see Captain America, the clip shows him fighting Nazis during World War 2. On a mission in Nazi-occupied Paris, he meets T’Challa’s grandfather Azzuri, the Black Panther of this period. Despite their apparent lack of chemistry, the two heroes are working together to prevent Hydra from discovering an artifact known as the Eye of Force. Although the teaser closes with them attempting to destroy one another, likely, the that heroes will eventually band together.

Ascending Marvel Games and New Media revealed a tonne of new information for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra at the Epic Games State of Unreal showcase at GDC 2024. When the game was first hinted not too much was known about it because of their cautious approach. The details of what would essentially be a period-piece game set in the Marvel universe became clearer as time went on and leaks surfaced. A group of people will aid the Resistance and the Allies in repelling Hydra during their most potent moment in the war, while the narrative centers on the exploits of Captain America and Black Panther at a particular period of World War II.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Trailer

Players will get their first look at a few of the game’s skilled main cast members in this new story video. Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, is portrayed by Drew Moerlein, while T’Challa’s grandpa and WWII-era Black Panther Azzuri is portrayed by Khary Payton. Marque Richardson portrays American soldier Gabriel Jones, a member of the Howling Commandos, while Megalyn Echikunwoke plays Wakandan spy Nanali, who is entrenched in Occupied Paris. Joel Johnstone portrays Howard Stark to complete our ensemble, and Lyne Renée plays Julie, a crucial ally in the French Resistance. The tale trailer includes original music composed by Grammy Award-winning composer Stephen Barton, who is most known for his work in games, television, and cinema, including Titanfall, Star Trek Picard, Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and 12 Monkeys. This impressive cast is added to the trailer.