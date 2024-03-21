Find Out Who Is Harry Styles’ Girlfriend, Learn Everything About Their Relationship

Rumor has it that Harry Styles and Canadian actress Taylor Russell are dating again as his Love On Tour comes to an end. Early in July, Russell was spotted at Styles’ concert in Vienna. In pictures that TMZ was able to obtain, she was in the VIP area and was seen dancing all night. Harry and Taylor have reportedly been spending a lot of time together, according to a recent source. She loves his music so much.

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend

Photographs showing Russell and Styles holding hands surfaced in late September. The 29-year-old actress, who is originally from Vancouver, most recently acted in the cannibal film Bones and All opposite Timothée Chalamet. Her breakthrough performance came in the Netflix series Lost in Space. She is now starring in Mother Couch, opposite Ewan McGregor, and Hope, alongside Alicia Vikander. Because her father was an actor, she moved around a lot. They were caught together in June in London, exiting a museum while holding hands, before they were spotted at his concert in Vienna. Prior to the show, they were spotted together in the city, and Pop Crave posted a video of them close to the Plague Column on Twitter.

It’s difficult to say because they both work in media and have several opportunities to meet. Last year, they attended the Venice Film Festival to promote Styles’ film Don’t Worry Darling, which was directed by his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. They also appear to have a love of fashion, with Styles reportedly praising Taylor’s status as a brand ambassador for luxury designer Loewe, who will take the stage in London next week. The two stars fanned dating speculations once more in early August, when photos emerged showing them very close together at the premiere of Russell’s new play The Effect.

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell Keeping Their Relationship Private

Styles stayed out of the spotlight so Russell could shine. Styles and Russell remained close to one another even though they did not display any PDA following the performance. Styles left the event before Russell, according to the site, and they went separately. However, Russell was later observed leaving the theater through the stage door and getting into Styles’ vehicle. In late September, they were once more captured on camera. On Sunday, September 24, the couple gave photographers a clear indication that they were in a serious relationship when they were seen holding hands while out for coffee in North London. In August, the actress discussed her relationship philosophy with The Face, amid rumors of a romance between her and Styles.

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell Spotted Together

At Hampstead Heath, Russell and Styles were snapped by an admirer taking a plunge. Styles had on black boxers, sneakers, a knit cap with black and white stripes, and black gloves. Russell wore gloves, black shoes, black socks, and a black one-piece with a matching beanie. He appeared cold, and she was grinning. Styles and Russell were in Anguilla at the beginning of January 2024, staying on a lavish yacht with Styles’ close friend James Corden. The pair headed to Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack for lunch after being spotted swimming and lounging in the sun on the terrace. The pair was photographed together again later in the month in frigid London, albeit Styles had on a pair of shorts underneath his bulky jacket and hoodie.