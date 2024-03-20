Kate Middleton’s Doppelganger, Heidi Agan Speaks Up About Being In Video With Prince William

The focus of Heidi Agan’s career has been her likeness to Princess Kate Middleton. Agan has spent more than ten years appearing at events and on television, earning her the moniker the U.K.’s most realistic Kate Middleton look-alike on her website.

Kate Middleton’s Doppelganger

Although Agan has always impersonated Kate, her work garnered intense attention in March 2024 after a video of Kate visiting the Windsor Farm Shop with Prince William caused controversy. As Kate recovered from abdominal surgery in January 2024, several people believed that she appeared different in the video, which fueled already-rising conspiracy rumors regarding the princess’s whereabouts and health. Some social media users speculated that Agan had substituted for Kate to deny the rumors when the video went viral. In 2012, Agan turned her career as a professional Kate impersonator when patrons at the Italian restaurant where she worked kept pointing out her similarities to the Princess of Wales.

Imitation Of Kate Middleton

Agan has made an effort to mimic Kate’s behaviors in addition to her physical similarity. Although Heidi frequently exchanges pictures with Simon Watkinson, a man who looks like William, in real life, her husband is Russell Agan, a painter and decorator. Their daughter Abigail and son Blake are shared. In January 2024, Kensington Palace declared that Kate had undergone a scheduled stomach treatment and that it would be unlikely for her to resume public activities until after Easter. Weeks went by with no word about Kate’s surgery or sightings of her, leading to speculation about what would be preventing her from working for so long. But Heidi thinks it’s fine that the princess keeps her health information secret.

Heidi Agan’s Statement About Kate Middleton

Since 2012, when Heidi, 43, was working as a waitress, clients would frequently comment on how much the future queen looked like her. She began professionally portraying Kate at parties, meet-and-greets, corporate events, and other engagements. For half a year, Heidi ignored the advice, but eventually, she gave in and offered her skills as a Kate impersonator. After several weeks, Heidi was able to leave her day job due to the influx of work. She claims that because of the increasing rumors over Kate’s health, the past several months have been challenging. The mother now believes that the public should be understanding to Kate and her family and allow her some time to heal from her surgery. Speaking from her Northamptonshire residence, Heidi went on to say that they were correct to withhold further information if she wished to keep the surgery private. We have to accept the fact that she is a public figure but not public property.