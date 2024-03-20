$40 Monthly Boost in Michigan: Stepping Up to Support Children’s Nutrition with Summer EBT Program!

Ensuring Children’s Nutrition

Summer EBT Program Offers Additional Assistance for Michigan Families

According to 95.3MNC, Michigan is getting ready for summer and wants to make sure kids from poor families have enough good food, especially in children’s nutrition. They’re joining a program called Summer EBT to help with their children’s nutrition. This program gives extra money each month for food to families who need it. Families can sign up for Summer EBT through their kids’ schools even if they already get SNAP benefits which are also for food.

Michigan Prioritizes Food Security for Vulnerable Children’s Nutrition

The Summer EBT program gives $40 each month for every child set by the Department of Education. Michigan hopes that by offering Summer EBT they can help families who struggle to get enough food, especially children’s nutrition is at risk during the summer when kids don’t have school meals. Michigan is making sure to take care of families, especially kids from poor children’s nutrition. By joining the Summer EBT program they’re trying to solve the problem of not having enough food for children’s nutrition. This shows how important it is for everyone to have good meals no matter how much money they have.