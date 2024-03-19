Princess Diana’s Brother Is Concerned About “Truth” Amid Theories About Kate Middleton

Earl Charles Spencer likened the media’s focus on Princess Diana before her 1997 passing to the current online discussion surrounding her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton. Kate has been the subject of conspiracy theories during her hiatus from public life, which started in January following Kensington Palace’s announcement that she had undergone abdominal surgery.

Rumours Surrounding Kate

In an interview published on March 17, Charles responded, “I do worry about what happened to the truth,” when asked about his feelings regarding the current rumors surrounding Kate. Charles was speaking to BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Diana, one of the most adored philanthropists in the world and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, the husband of Kate, was previously married to King Charles III.

Announcement Regarding Operation

Later, a statement from Kate was made public by the Palace and it said, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to apologize for any misunderstanding that may have arisen from the family photo we shared yesterday.”

Kate’s representative reaffirmed on February 29 that she is not anticipated to resume public duties until after the Easter vacation on March 31st, as stated in Kensington Palace’s announcement regarding her operation.